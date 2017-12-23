Abandoned newborn found in women’s restroom near I-75

WESH

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) – A newborn baby was found abandoned at a rest area at 11400 SW Southbound I-75, deputies said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the rest area around 3:14 a.m. on Saturday for a newborn baby boy who had been abandoned in the women’s restroom.

Deputies said the infant was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable conditions.

Detectives with Marion County are searching for information about the abandoned newborn, and are asking those who have information to call Billy Burleson at 352-368-3542.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

Florida has a “Safe Haven” law that allows parents to leave their babies who are not more than a week old with an employee at a hospital, emergency service station or with a firefighter at a fire station in Florida.

