77-year-old found dead in Bradenton fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Bradenton, officials say.
Firefighters were called to the fire on 301 Boulevard East near Fischer Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.
According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a 77-year-old man was found inside. He was pronounced dead by emergency responders.
Detectives responded to the scene and did not find any signs of foul play.
Fire officials are investigating what caused the flames.
Authorities are not yet releasing the victim’s name.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 3 biker gang members arrested in roadside killing of rival gang president
- Elderly couple says 60 pounds of pot was for presents
- Tampa-bound Southwest flight diverted to Birmingham due to disorderly passenger
- Judge denies bond for man accused of killing pregnant mom in Clearwater
- TPD investigates possible connection to deadly shooting of man on Suncoast Parkway