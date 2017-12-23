77-year-old found dead in Bradenton fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was found dead after a house fire in Bradenton, officials say.

Firefighters were called to the fire on 301 Boulevard East near Fischer Drive around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a 77-year-old man was found inside. He was pronounced dead by emergency responders.

Detectives responded to the scene and did not find any signs of foul play.

Fire officials are investigating what caused the flames.

Authorities are not yet releasing the victim’s name.

