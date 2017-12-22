Ultimate Snack Stadium

St. Louis Cut Ribs with Orange Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

From “Slow Fire” by Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ and published by Chronicle Books

2 slabs of St. Louis cut pork ribs, about 2 and ½ pounds each

Barbecue Rub #67 as needed (page XX)

One batch Orange Chipotle Barbecue Sauce (page XX)

Prepare your cooker to cook indirect at 235° using medium apple wood smoke for flavor. Peel the membrane off the back of the ribs and trim any excess fat. Season the ribs liberally on both sides with the barbecue rub. Place in the smoker meat side up and cook for 2 hours. Flip the ribs to cook meat side down and cook for 45 minutes. Divide the sauce in half into two bowls. Reserve one for serving. Lay out two big double sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil on the counter. Remove the ribs from the cooker and place one on each piece of foil meat side up. Brush the top of the ribs heavily with the barbecue sauce. Close up the rib packages pressing out as much air as possible. Do not seal the packages tightly. They need to breathe a little. Return to the cooker for 30 minutes. Open the package and check for doneness by poking a toothpick down into the meat. It should slide in and out very easily. If you want the ribs more tender, just wrap them back up and cook a little longer. When they’re as you like them, remove from the heat and let rest in the foil for at least 10 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and cut each rib individually. Transfer to a platter to serve.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Barbecue Rub # 67

½ cup Sugar In The Raw

½ cup Kosher salt

3 tablespoons chili powder

3 tablespoons paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon lemon pepper

½ teaspoon ground coffee

¼ teaspoon cayenne

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix well. May be stored in an airtight container in a cool place for up to six months.

Makes about 1 and ½ cups

Orange Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

1 and ½ cups orange juice

1 and ½ cups tomato sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon chipotle puree *see note

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

In a small saucepan over medium heat combine the orange juice and tomato sauce. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes until reduced by one third. Add the honey, chipotle puree, salt, pepper, cumin, onion powder, and garlic powder. Mix well. Return to a simmer and cook 10 minutes until the flavors have combined and the sauce has thickened. Add a little more orange juice if it gets too thick.

*To make chipotle puree put a can of chipotles in adobo in a blender and blend on medium speed for 1-2 minutes until fully pureed. Use in sauces and stews.

Makes about 2 cups

Grilled Chicken Wings with Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce

By Ray Lampe, Dr. BBQ

10 fresh whole chicken wings

Dry Rub as needed

Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce (Recipe below)

With a sharp knife cut the tips off the chicken wings and save the tips for stock. Slash the inside of the wing joint to help them cook more evenly, but don’t cut them all the way through. Sprinkle liberally with Dry Rub. Prepare the grill direct at medium heat. Grill the wings turning often for about 25 minutes. The wings are done when they are nicely browned and the juices run clear. Remove the wings to a platter. You may serve the wings whole but if you’d prefer to serve them in individual segments, cut them apart now. In a small saucepan over medium heat warm the white sauce stirring often just until well blended. Transfer the wings to a large bowl. Pour the sauce over the wings. Toss to coat well. Transfer to a platter to serve.

Makes 10 servings

Dr. BBQ’s Alabama White Sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup white vinegar

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

Combine all ingredients in a bowl, mix well, and refrigerate.

Yield: About 1 and 1/2 cups