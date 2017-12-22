The Market at Lakewood Ranch

The Market, in partnership with Worden Farm, is held in a unique outdoor environment at The Sarasota Polo Club, surrounded by open space. It was established to be a sustaining influence in the community’s connection to the land for generations to come. They integrate local purveyors into the fabric of the Lakewood Ranch community to serve as a social and educational resource for the community, and to encourage all members of the community to make healthy lifestyle choices particularly in regard to the food they eat, their relationships with home and the activities they participate in.

Products Available:

Seafood, eggs, chicken, duck, turkey, milk, cheese, bread, butter, cold pressed juices, jams & pickled deliciousness, fresh pasta, ready-to-eat foods, honey, soap, truffle oils, mushrooms, popcorn, gulf sea salt and knife sharpening.

Days/Hours of Operation:

Each Wednesday December 6 – April 18, 3:00 – 7:00 pm

Sarasota Polo Club

8201 Polo Club Lane

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240

themarket@lakewoodranch.com

941-556-8300

*Well behaved leashed dogs are welcome!

For more information: lakewoodranch.com/themarket