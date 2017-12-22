November 23rd, 2:30 & 7:30

Artz 4 Life Academy’s annual Nutcracker production has a new direction encouraging family unity – and a new name! You’re sure to enjoy the story of a boy named Michael as he experiences the true blessings that come from having a FAMILY. If you enjoyed The Chocolate Nutcracker and Nutcracker Twist, you will really love this inspiring community production, which features hundreds of the Bay Area’s most energetic and fiery youth performing ballet, jazz, hip hop, African, Mexican, Cuban dance and much, much more. Artz 4 Life Academy: Over 23 years of serving the community and opening windows to the world through the arts and development of self-expression.

http://www.themahaffey.com/show/The-Family-Blessing/420