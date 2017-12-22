Tampa-bound Southwest flight diverted to Birmingham due to disorderly passenger

WKRG Published:
AP photo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — A plane was forced to make an unexpected landing Birmingham Friday evening.

Southwest Airlines says crew in command of Flight 5024 from Nashville to Tampa diverted to Birmingham due to an unruly passenger.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a flight attendant was assaulted during the man’s disorderly actions. The man was so out of control, fellow passengers had to restrain the man, police say.

BPD reports that once the plane landed, officers attempted to remove the passenger from the plane, but he became confrontational and resisted the officers.

Police say they were able to regain control of the man and remove him from the plane.

Officers observed the passenger was highly intoxicated.

Police say charges are pending.

No passengers were harmed during the incident.

Southwest Airlines says the flight has departed Birmingham and will arrive in Tampa an hour behind schedule.

