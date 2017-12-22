Son charged with elderly mother’s murder in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – More than a year after his mother’s death, a Spring Hill man has been charged with her murder.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Albert Henry Nickerson on multiple charges including first-degree murder in connection with the September 2016 death of his mother, Beverly Nickerson, 74.

According to detectives, Nelson was found dead at her home in the 2300 block of Covington Avenue with numerous injuries.

After an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for her son on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated abuse of the elderly or disabled adult.

Nickerson was located at his home and taken into custody on Friday. He has thus far refused to speak with detectives about the investigation.

He’s being held at the Hernando County Detention Center without bond.

