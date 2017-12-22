Proposed legislation would require landlords to provide proof of employee background checks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – State Senator Greg Steube (R-Sarasota) has introduced legislation that would require landlords to disclose when they’ve run background checks on their employees, Mike Vasilinda of Capitol News Service reports.

Under the proposal, known as the “Tenant Notification Act,” renters would be notified in writing whether the landlord has screened anyone with access to the premises.

The law would give tenants the right to cancel their lease and get back their deposit if they learn an employee is a sex offender, has stolen credit cards or has a history of violence.

“If there is people working in these large complexes, and they’re not background checks on whether they are sex offenders or not, and they have access to people’s homes, to me that’s a problem,” said Sen. Steube.

Others, like Erwin Jackson, a landlord who rents more than 250 apartments disagrees.

“And see no reason I should take that information and provide it to my tenants. I think there is a privacy there,” Jackson told Capitol News Service.

There are still some details of the bill that have to be worked out, such as how many units are in a complex before a background check notice would be necessary.

 

 

