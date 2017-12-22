Polk County girl dies after collapsing during soccer game

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a teenage girl from Polk County is dead after collapsing during a soccer game.

15-year-old Jordan Bonny was rushed to a Lakeland hospital Tuesday.

Bonny was a ninth-grade student at Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake.

A medical examiner says the cause of death remains under investigation. He said there was no apparent trauma to her body.

Guidance counselors at the school were available to help children cope with the loss of their fellow student.

Superintendent Jacqueline M. Burd released the following statement regarding her death:

Words cannot adequately express how devastating this loss is for Lake Region High and the entire community. We’ve lost a wonderful student who set a great example for her classmates. She was a very quiet, hardworking student who always had a smile on her face and liked to laugh. Jordan was an avid sports enthusiast and musician. She was a proud member of LRHS’s orchestra and played the string bass. She was a JV cheerleader, played junior varsity soccer and club ball. Many soccer players throughout the district knew her from the soccer field. We have grief counselors on site at the school to assist employees and students. We ask for everyone to keep Jordan’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.”

Lake Region High School posted the following on its Facebook page:

We are deeply saddened to hear of our beloved Jordan Bonny’s passing and join all of you in your time of grief. In honor of Jordan, all LRHS Cheerleaders and Soccer players are asked to wear black tomorrow. All others who knew Jordan or want to pay their respects are asked to wear white tomorrow. Anyone who is in need of grief counseling is asked to please talk with a guidance counselor: they are here to help you during this difficult time.”

