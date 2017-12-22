Medical examiner overburdened by opioid deaths in Manatee Co.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the opioid crisis continues to grip the nation, the number of deaths is skyrocketing, especially in Manatee and Sarasota counties, which rank among the worst in Florida for overdose deaths.

Dr. Russell Vega has seen the devastating effects first-hand. In his time as medical examiner for the 12th District, Dr. Vega has seen a lot of scary things, but he’s never seen a threat this imminent.

“The number of deaths this has caused last year and so far this year has been so dramatic,” Dr. Vega said.

Over the past year, Dr. Vega’s team has handled hundreds of autopsies for local overdose deaths, averaging one a day. Many of the men and women in body bags were young adults—the same age as Vega’s own children, and that has him worried.

“[I’m] just sickened at the possibility that they could become victims of this epidemic just like other folks out in the community,” said Dr. Vega.

This tragedy has even taken a toll on his department. Dr. Vega was forced to hire more staff to deal with the workload, and at one point, they ran out of room in the morgue.

“We didn’t have a place to store the bodies either awaiting our examinations or after our examinations,” he said.

They even ran out of body bags. The office had to contract with other agencies for help and now struggles to keep up.

“We know we’re just one long weekend of surges away from potentially having to do that again,” said Dr. Vega.

Dr. Vega says he feels helpless when he meets the victims’ families.

“We can provide them closure from an intellectual or scientific perspective but the emotional aspect, there’s really only so much we can do to help, and I do feel helpless in that way,” Dr. Vega explained.

Despite the many difficulties that come with handling overdose deaths, Dr. Vega is committed to raising awareness to this issue, and he hopes the community rallies together to defeat this enemy.

Most people inject heroin to get high, therefore Dr. Vega is also seeing higher cases of Hepatitis C and heart valve infections.

Scientists are still trying to grasp the deadly impact opioids are having on our communities.