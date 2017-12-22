Kohl’s, Toys ‘R’ Us to stay open around the clock until Christmas

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re scrambling to find last-minute gifts, you know time is of the essence.

Fortunately, two big-box retailers are staying open around the clock and may be able to help you check those final items off your gift list.

Doors will stay open at Toys “R” Us and Kohl’s until Christmas.

“I am shopping for Christmas presents for my dad,” said Taylor Keil, a last-minute shopper who is relatively new to Florida.

“I have not done any Christmas shopping yet so I am looking around trying to price things out,” said Gene Siudut of New Tampa.

For Siudut, procrastinating is a Christmas tradition. “Christmas is on Monday so I am probably early this year,” he said.

But you got to give him credit. He ordered some gifts online for his relatives up north, but now he must focus on his loved ones close by.

“I know what my wife wants. I know what everyone wants. It is just a matter of figuring out where it is.”

It’s easy to get lost amid the frenzied consumerism.

“I do not even know where I am at for sure right now. I think I am in Brandon,” said Dwana White with a laugh. White, who is from Georgia is busy buying decorations for her father-in-law’s hospital room. He recently suffered a stroke and her family changed their holiday plans to celebrate Christmas with him.

“I got these little Christmas trees that light up,” she says as she pulls them out of her bag.

It is the season for giving and for receiving and, most importantly, spending time with your family. If you need to but any more gifts, Kohl’s as well as Toys “R” Us stores are open 24 hours until Christmas.

