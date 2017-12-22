Hospitalized children’s holiday brightened with free toys

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s never a good time when children have to be in the hospital. When they have to be there over the Christmas holiday it has to be worse.

So, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg set up a Winter Wonderland where patients’ parents get to Christmas shop free of charge for everything from clothes to toys for their children.

Here’s how it works. Adults get ten tickets per child to shop for anything in the Children’s Wonderland.

The most expensive things like a Kiddie 4 Runner only costs five tickets, so everything is very affortable.

In the next room is the opportunity to have all presents gift wrapped.

Organizers say most caregivers only have time to take care of thire sick kid in the hospital, so letting them Christmas shop for free not only brings a smile to the kids face but the adult shopper as well.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital’s Winter Wonderland is only open to children staying overnight in the hospital. Parents will get to shop for the next two days.

