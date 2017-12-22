FBI: Man planned to target San Francisco in Christmas day terror attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities have stopped a possible terror attack in San Francisco that was planned for Christmas day.

The FBI arrested Everitt Aaron Jameson, of Modesto, who was allegedly planning an attack targeting Pier 39, according to FBI documents.

The 26-year-old specially named Pier 39 as his target because “he has been there before and knew that it was a heavily crowded area,” the documents said.

The FBI says he wanted to use explosives to “funnel” people into a location where he could inflict casualties.

Jameson also allegedly stated that Christmas was the perfect day to commit the attack and that he did not need an escape plan because he was ready to die.

The documents say Jameson had embraced “radical jihadi beliefs” and wrote social media posts that support ISIS terrorism.

