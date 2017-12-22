Elderly couple says 60 pounds of pot was for presents

WFLA Web Staff/Associated Press Published:
York County Sheriff's Department photo
Patrick Jiron, 80, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. York County Jail booking photo

YORK, Neb. (AP) — An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.

The York News-Times reports the couple was arrested Tuesday by the York County Sheriff’s Department after they were stopped for a traffic violation.

Deputies said the Toyota Tacoma was driving over the center lane on the interstate.

Officers found the bags of marijuana stored in boxes in the truck which was driven by the 80-year-old man and 83-year-old woman. The couple  said they were driving from California to Vermont.

Deputies said the pot had a street value of $336,000.

Patrick Jiron, 80, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. His 83-year-old wife, Barbara Jiron was cited but not jailed because of medical issues, according to the York News-Times report.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s