Driver sought in deadly street-racing crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a driver who was involved in a deadly street-racing crash in Tampa.

According to police, Joseph Obregon was arrested earlier this month after he fatally struck a driver on Sligh Ave.

Before the crash, witnesses observed Obregon and another driver revving their engines at a stop light. They said both drivers quickly accelerated and started flying down Sligh. Ave. at a high rate of speed.

Obregon ended up striking a Toyota Rav 4 as it was crossing Sligh Ave. from south to north. The impact of the crash sent the Toyota into an electric pole, killing the driver, 88-year-old William Val Swartz.

Obregon managed to escape the crash with minor injuries and was arrested on charges of Vehicular Homicide, Reckless Driving with Serious Bodily Injury, Reckless Driving with Injury and Property Damage X 2 and Racing.

Now police are trying to identify the driver of the white truck.

Anyone with information should call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

