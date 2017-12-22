Doctors in Florida to remove 10-pound tumor from boy’s face

By Published:
WFOR/Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (AP) — Doctors in Florida are planning to remove a 10-pound tumor from a Cuban teen’s face.

The Miami Herald reports that 14-year-old Emanuel Zayas and his parents recently traveled to Miami on a medical visa. Dr. Robert Marx, chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System, and a team of surgeons will operate on Jan. 12 at Jackson’s Holtz Children’s Hospital.

Marx says Emanuel was born with a rare disorder called polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, which causes his body to develop scarlike tissue instead of bone. The disorder often causes fractures and deformities of the arms, legs and skull.

Emanuel’s father, Noel Zayas, says the tumor started as a pimple when the boy hit puberty and grew quickly over a few months. The tumor is benign but threatens to fracture the boy’s neck and suffocate him.

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s