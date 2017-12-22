DIY Cocoa Bar from Maple Hill

Maple Hill is America’s original 100% grass-fed organic dairy. And it’s all we’ll ever do. Our cows are pasture-raised, happy and healthy and they eat only grass, every day, all year long. We believe that the happier the cows, the better-tasting the milk. 100% grass-fed is everything you love about organic, and more. Better for us, better for cows, better for the land and better for farmers. It’s dairy the way nature intended. No artificial anything. No hormones, antibiotics, GMOs or additives.

GINGERBREAD HOT CHOCOLATE

– 2 Cups Maple Hill 100% grassfed organic milk

– 5oz milk chocolate pieces

– 2TBS Cocoa powder

– 1TBS Molasses

– 1 TBS sugar

– 1 tsp ginger

– 3/4 tsp cinnamon

– dash of allspice

– dash of nutmeg

– pinch of salt

Top with whipped cream, cinnamon stick a gingerbread cookie!

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Add all ingredients and whisk quickly until chocolate has melted and spices are well incorporated.

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

– 2 cups Maple Hill 100% grassfed organic milk

– 5oz white chocolate pieces

– 1 tsp vanilla

Top with marshmallows, whipped cream or peppermint pieces

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Add white chocolate and vanilla. Stir until chocolate is melted.

PEANUT BUTTER DARK HOT CHOCOLATE

– 2 cups Maple Hill 100% grassfed organic milk

– 1/4 cup natural peanut butter

– 5oz dark chocolate pieces

– honey to sweeten

Top with whipped cream or marshmallows and chopped peanut butter cups

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Whisk in peanut butter until creaming. Add remaining ingredients and whisk until chocolate is melted

HAZELNUT HOT CHOCOLATE

– 2 cups Maple Hill 100% grassfed organic milk

– 1/4 cup hazelnut spread

– 3oz milk chocolate pieces

Top with whipped cream or marshmallows

In a pot over medium heat, heat milk to steaming, but not boiling. Whisk in hazelnut spread until melted, then add chocolate and whisk until melted.