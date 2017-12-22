Deputies: Polk elementary school teacher hit boyfriend with metal chair

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an elementary school teacher on a charge of domestic violence battery after detectives say she hit her boyfriend with a metal chair during an argument.
Holly Seckinger, 44, is a teacher at Auburndale Central Elementary School.
Deputies responded to a call about a family disturbance at Seckinger’s Bartow home on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
When deputies arrived, they say Seckinger told them that she and her live-in boyfriend were involved in an argument. During the argument, the boyfriend left and went to his mother’s home
Deputies interviewed the boyfriend at his mother’s residence. He told deputies that he and Seckinger were involved in an argument that turned physical when Holly intentionally threw a metal chair at him, striking him in the hand.
The boyfriend told deputies this was done intentionally and against his will. He suffered a minor scratch to the hand because of the incident.
Deputies arrested Seckinger on a charge of domestic violence battery. She was booked into the Polk County Jail.
