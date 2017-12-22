SB Dale Mabry reopens after crash, fuel leak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of one of Tampa’s busiest roads have reopened after a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a small passenger vehicle.
The crash happened at West Kennedy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway.
No one was injured, but the semi-tractor trailer leaked a small amount of fuel onto the roadway.
Tampa Fire Rescue crews and a tow truck vendor worked to contain the leak and clean the fuel spill.
The semi-tractor trailer is not a fuel tanker.
All southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway were closed to traffic at Kennedy Boulevard.
