SB Dale Mabry reopens after crash, fuel leak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The southbound lanes of one of Tampa’s busiest roads have reopened after a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer and a small passenger vehicle.

The crash happened at West Kennedy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway.

No one was injured, but the semi-tractor trailer leaked a small amount of fuel onto the roadway.

Tampa Fire Rescue crews and a tow truck vendor worked to contain the leak and clean the fuel spill.

The semi-tractor trailer is not a fuel tanker.

All southbound lanes of Dale Mabry Highway were closed to traffic at Kennedy Boulevard.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-