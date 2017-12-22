Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed pregnant mom

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is facing felony murder charges in connection with a drive-by shooting in Clearwater that killed a mother and her unborn child.

Charles Groucho Allen is in custody and is expected to be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the death 30-year-old Elizabeth Rosado.

Police said Rosado was in was in the car with her husband, 10-year-old daughter and a teenage family member when she was shot Sunday evening, just a block away from her parent’s house in the 1500 block of Scranton Avenue.

Rosado’s husband was driving the car and had stopped behind a white vehicle around the roadway. When he decided to pass the vehicle, Allen fired a shot into his vehicle, killing Elizabeth. No one else was injured.

Police said at a press conference Friday that Allen was paranoid and thought he was being robbed by the passing car. In response, he grabbed a rifle and shot into the car.

“The injury was fatal and graphic. Very difficult, I am sure for the family to see,” said Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter.

Allen was anything but silent on Friday when he was whisked away to a transport van.

“Are you a killer?” asked News Channel 8’s Chip Osowski.

“No sir,” Allen replied. “I’m not even violent. I didn’t do anything. I’m not a violent guy.”

“If this wasn’t you, what do you have to say to the family right now? If it wasn’t you are you telling the victim’s family that?” Osowski asked in his continued line of questioning.

“Yes, it wasn’t me,” Allen said.

Allen has a lengthy criminal rap sheet with a total of 35 arrests (26 felonies) for offenses including drug charges, battery, domestic battery, traffic offenses, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling, tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto, trespassing and fraud.

He’s expected to appear before a judge on Saturday.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.