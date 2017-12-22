Christmas Cookies and DIY Cocoa Bar

Daytime Web Staff Published:

CHOCOLATE CANDY CANE COOKIES

Ingredients:

Cookies

  • 1 ¾ cups all purpose flour
  • ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ¾ cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1 egg

Filling

  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • ¾ teaspoon peppermint extract
  • 2 drops of red food coloring
  • ½ cup crushed red and white striped candy canes

Preparation:

  1. Whisk flour, cocoa, and salt in medium bowl to blend. Using electric mixer, beat sugar and butter in large bowl until well blended. Beat in egg. Add dry ingredients; beat until blended. Refrigerate dough 1 hour.
  2. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop out dough by level tablespoonfuls, then roll into smooth balls. Place balls on prepared baking sheets, spacing about 2 inches apart. Using bottom of glass or hands, flatten each ball to 2-inch round (edges will crack). Bake until cookies no longer look wet and small indentation appears when tops of cookies are lightly touched with fingers, about 11 minutes (do not overbake or cookies will become too crisp). Cool on sheet 5 minutes. Transfer chocolate cookies to racks and cool completely.
  3. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop out dough by level tablespoonfuls, then roll into smooth balls. Place balls on prepared baking sheets, spacing about 2 inches apart. Using bottom of glass or hands, flatten each ball to 2-inch round (edges will crack). Bake until cookies no longer look wet and small indentation appears when tops of cookies are lightly touched with fingers, about 11 minutes (do not overbake or cookies will become too crisp). Cool on sheet 5 minutes. Transfer chocolate cookies to racks and cool completely.
  4. Using electric mixer, beat powdered sugar and butter in medium bowl until well blended. Add peppermint extract and 2 drops food coloring. Beat until light pink and well blended, adding more food coloring by dropfuls if darker pink color is desired. Spread 2 generous teaspoons filling evenly over flat side of 1 cookie to edges; top with another cookie, flat side down, pressing gently to adhere. Repeat with remaining cookies and peppermint filling.
  5. Place crushed candy canes on plate. Roll edges of cookie sandwiches in crushed candies (candies will adhere to filling). (Cookie sandwiches can be made ahead. Store in single layer in airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 2 weeks.)

WHITE CHOCOLATE DIPPED GINGERSNAP COOKIES

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1-1/2 cups canola oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup molasses
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking soda
  • 3 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Additional sugar for rolling the cookies in
  • 2 packages of white chocolate chips
  • ¼ cup shortening

Preparation:

  1. In a large bowl, combine sugar and oil. Beat in eggs. Stir in molasses. Combine the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon and salt; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well.
  2. Shape into 3/4 –in. balls and roll in sugar. Place 2 in apart on a ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes or until cookie springs back when touched lightly. Remove to wire rack to cool.
  3. In a microwave, melt chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Dip cookies halfway into the melted chips; allow excess to drip off. Place of waxed paper. Let stand until set.

Christmas Tree Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

⅓ cup butter (softened)

⅓ cup shortening

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 egg

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

Buttercream frosting (use your favorite recipe)

Decorative sprinkles

 

Preparation:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt; beat until combined. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until combined.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, beat butter and shortening with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, and salt; beat until combined. Beat in egg, milk, and vanilla until combined.
  3. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the dough at a time to 1/8- to 1/4-inch thickness. Using desired tree-shaped cookie cutters, cut out dough.
  4. Place about 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until the edges are firm and bottoms are very lightly browned.
  5. Transfer to a wire racks and let cool. Frost with buttercream icing and decorate with sprinkles.

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s