Apopka couple among 12 killed in Mexico bus crash

APOPKA, Fla.(WESH) — An Apopka couple was among the tourists killed in a bus crash in Mexico.

Christophe Couallier, 55, and his wife Laura Couallier, 52, were two of the 12 people killed Tuesday morning when a bus carrying cruise ship passengers flipped over on a narrow highway in eastern Mexico. They were headed to Mayan ruins when the crash occurred.

Christope Couallier worked as the CFO for the Port of Miami Tunnel Project. He was born and raised in France but came to the United States, met and married his wife Laura, and eventually became a U.S. citizen.

Neighbors said they went to his citizenship ceremony and had a big party for him after. They said he was incredibly proud to be an American and that he was a great example of the positive face of immigration.

Laura Couallier was an artist and graphic designer who did freelance work and had an office at Crane’s Roost in Altamonte Springs called Laura Hermann Design. She was originally from Massachusetts.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises officials said in a statement that passengers from two of its ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, were on the bus. The company expressed its sympathies and said it was assisting with medical care and transportation.

Officials with Costa Maya Mahahual, the bus company involved, said in a statement that in addition to the tourists, a guide and driver were aboard the bus.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

