3 biker gang members arrested in roadside killing of rival gang president, Pasco sheriff warns of more violence

Paul Anderson, 44, was shot multiples times while at a stoplight at a Suncoast Parkway exit ramp in Pasco County.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say they’ve arrested three people who were responsible for the roadside execution of the president of the Cross Bayou Chapter of the Outlaws motorcycle gang.

Christopher Cosimano (left), Michael Mencher (right). Photos courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests come less than 24 hours after Paul Anderson, 44, was shot multiples times while at a stoplight at a Suncoast Parkway exit ramp in Pasco County.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said that citizens witnessed the murder on Thursday afternoon. “It was probably like a television show or a movie scene.”

Nocco said the shooting happened at 4:53 p.m. at the State Road 54 exit ramp off the Suncoast Parkway.

Nocco said that three members of rival motorcycle club the 69’ers were involved in the murder. Two were on motorcycles, a third was in a scout vehicle.

Two bikers pulled up alongside Anderson’s truck. One tapped on the window to get his attention. Nocco said that Anderson was then shot several times by Christopher Brian Cosimano, 29, who was on a motorcycle and is the president of the 69’ers.

Nocco said the second motorcyclist, Michael Dominick Mencher, 51, did not fire any shots, but was there to “finish the job” in case something went wrong.

Allan Burt Guinto, 26, was the third suspect involved.  Nocco said he drove the scout car to ensure the two men on motorcycles made a clean getaway.

Surveillance cameras recorded two suspects on motorcycles. The sheriff’s office released the photos with the hope of getting tips about the shooting.  The photos showed “cracker bolts” on their bikes, a symbol that’s typically associated with Nazi gangs.

Mencher, whose nickname is “Pumpkin,” was arrested in Tampa Friday morning. WFLA News Channel 8 was at the scene when Mencher was taken into custody in downtown Tampa. Guinto was also arrested on Friday, His nickname is “Big B.” Nocco said Guinto had been beaten up in a bar by members of the Outlaws motorcycle gang. Cosimano was arrested Friday in Hillsborough County.

All three men were charged with first degree murder.

Nocco warned that news of the murder has spread and he believes there will be retaliation and more violence in the Tampa Bay area.  Nocco said that gang members from across the country have learned about the murder of Anderson and are headed to Florida.

He asked citizens to report any sightings of gang members in the area and stressed that he does not want innocent people getting hurt.

Sheriff Nocco said that there are about 100 people in local motorcycle gang chapters and tens of thousands of members nationwide. He also warned citizens to not be disillusioned about the people who are members of motorcycle gangs. He said they come from all walks of life and include nurses, lawyers and other professionals.

