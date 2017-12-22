3 arrested in sting targeting lewd behavior at Lakeland parks

Kenneth Davis (left), Ervin Mulligan (center), Robert Ross (right). Image courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office.

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk detectives have arrested three men in a sting targeting lewd behavior at Saddle Creek Park and Gator Creek Preserve in Lakeland.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the men either exposed themselves and/or solicited undercover detectives to perform a lewd act. One is also in trouble for grabbing the detective against their will.

Kenneth Davis, 75, of Bartow was charged with indecent exposure and soliciting another to commit lewdness. He was released from jail after posting $1,000 bond.

Ervin Mulligan, 66, of Lakeland was charged with soliciting lewdness, indecent exposure and trespassing. Mulligan was arrested in a similar sting in 2010. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Robert Ross, 70, of North Carolina was charged with battery after grabbing the detective against the detective’s will. He also faces one count of soliciting another to commit lewdness. He is being held in the Polk County Jail on $750.00 bond.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office began conducting the operation at Saddle Creek Park and Gator Creek Preserve after receiving several complaints about lewd activity at the two parks.

