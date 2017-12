HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Deputies say a 1-year-old boy was seriously injured after being struck by a car in Avon Park late Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Ebi Street around 4:45 p.m.

The boy was airlifted to Tampa General to treat serious injuries. His current condition is unknown, but deputies said he was conscious and crying when he was taken away from the scene.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.