Tampa attorney accused of making porn videos with inmates turns himself in

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.(WFLA) — A Tampa attorney who is accused of making pornographic videos with inmates at two jails in Tampa Bay has turned himself in.

An arrest warrant was issued for 54-year-old Andrew Spark after investigators learned he had multiple sexual encounters with inmates at Pinellas County Jail and the Falkenberg Road Jail.

Earlier this week, we reported Spark was caught in a private visitation room Sunday at the Pinellas County Jail with his pants down.

Investigators say for several months, Spark had sexual encounters with Antoinette Rose Napolitano, an inmate at the jail, and would offer money in exchange for sex and film these encounters on his iPad.

The Florida Bar Association has since launched an investigation into the alleged improper conduct.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says he engaged in improper conduct with another inmate at the Falkenberg Road Jail.

Investigators say Spark took pictures of the encounter and jail records show Spark communicated with the inmate and deposited money into the inmate’s jail account. The inmate is not being named at this time.

Spark now faces charges of introduction/possession of contraband into a detention facility and solicitation for prostitution.

On Friday night, he turned himself to deputies at the Orient Road Jail.

