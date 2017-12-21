Tampa Bay Storm suspends operations, effective immediately

Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amid rising league costs and reduced League revenues, the Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment announced Thursday it has chosen to suspend operations of the Tampa Bay Storm as the franchise re-evaluates the team’s financial situation.

“We have informed League Commissioner Scott Butera, and the remaining members of the Arena Football League, that we will not operate a franchise in 2018,” said Steve Griggs, Chief Executive Officer of Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment. “This was not an easy decision, but after deep consideration, evaluation and introspection, we have elected to reallocate the resources dedicated to arena football for other uses within our organization, including the growth of Tampa Bay Entertainment Properties.”

Since 1991, when they first came to Tampa, the team won five ArenaBowl Championships and set records in fan attendance and wins.

The Storm is one of several teams including the Orlando Predators to leave the Arena Football League in the last year. In 2008, the AFL had 17 teams. Nine years later, it’s a shell of its former self with only four teams.

Season ticket holders who have already paid for the 2018 season will be contacted by their membership representatives to discuss options.

