Armed with the support of her husband, baseball legend Gary Sheffield, “Sheffield Real Estate” follows DeLeon Sheffield and her family as she manages her fast-growing real estate business, all while raising three rowdy young boys. DeLeon and her outspoken business partner and mother Debbie, help upscale clients find their dream home in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Sheffield Real Estate is produced for FYI by Pink Sneakers Productions and Releve’ Entertainment.