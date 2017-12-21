Armed with the support of her husband, baseball legend Gary Sheffield, “Sheffield Real Estate” follows DeLeon Sheffield and her family as she manages her fast-growing real estate business, all while raising three rowdy young boys. DeLeon and her outspoken business partner and mother Debbie, help upscale clients find their dream home in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. Sheffield Real Estate is produced for FYI by Pink Sneakers Productions and Releve’ Entertainment.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.