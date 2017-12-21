Second glance gives owl second chance at life

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An 18-year-old driver gave an owl a second chance at life.

A tiny screech owl recently landed in the middle of a Safety Harbor road after flying into a car.

Sloane Kordish initially thought she had hit a stick while she was driving on Bayshore Blvd., but she took another look and soon realized that wasn’t what it was.

“I looked in my mirror and there was something lying on the ground and I was like, ‘Ahh! That is a bird isn’t it?’,” she said.

Sloane, an animal lover, made a U-turn and got out of her car and went to check on the owl.

“You are not good if you are letting a human grab you so I grabbed her. I just put her in my bag,” says Sloane.

She drove the owl two blocks to her house where it stayed overnight.

“The bird started trying to fly in my living room,” says Sloane.

In the morning, her step-dad took the owl to the Animal and Bird Hospital of Clearwater.

“They said she had a preexisting wing injury and she was blind in one eye so they think that that is why she got hit,” Sloane tells us.

The screech owl has been transferred from the hospital to a wildlife rescue group.

“People should definitely donate to the animal hospital so they can help the animals out,” Sloane said.