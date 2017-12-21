Reward increased to $50,000 in case of missing teen Jabez Spann, 14

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have increased the reward to $50,000 for information in the disappearance of missing teenager, Jabez Spann, 14.

Detectives believe the teen may have witnessed a murder.

Spann was last seen on Sept. 4 at a family Labor Day barbecue in the area of 22nd Street.

The Sarasota Police Department, FBI Tampa Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are now offering a $50,000 reward for information about his disappearance. That’s double the amount of the previous $25,000 reward.

Sarasota Police detectives have received numerous tips and detectives remain in daily contact with Jabez’s family. Police say unfortunately there is no new information in this case at this time.

Spann may have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs on Aug. 28, which was about one week before he disappeared without a trace.

He was last seen in the area of 22nd Street in Sarasota wearing a turquoise shirt. Jabez is a black male, 5’09” and 120 pounds

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-361-TIPS (8477) or 911.

MORE TOP STORIES: