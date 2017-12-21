Police: Pawn shop owner shoots, kills attempted robbery suspect in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say the owner of a pawn shop in Tampa shot and killed a man who attempted to rob the store.

The shooting occurred at City Pawn on 3901 E Hillsborough Ave. at approximately 1:50 p.m.

The owner, 41-year-old Arthur Divi told detectives a man, later identified as 20-year-old Eric Jerome Norton, walked into the store, jumped on the counter and pointed two guns at him.

Divi said he shot the man in self-defense.

No further details are available at this time.

