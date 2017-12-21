PCSO charges suspects in $222,000 Home Depot theft ring bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk detectives have busted a retail theft ring that’s responsible for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Home Depot stores in six counties.

Between July 2016 and July 2017, detectives say Alberto Vera Carabello of Orlando, Giselle Sanchez Juala and her husband Alexander Febles-Mirelis of Kissimmee, Victor Diaz-Martinez of Orlando, and Michdalie Palerm-Martinez worked together to steal flooring, vanities, countertops, doors, tools and accessories worth a total of $222,000 from Home Depot’s in Polk, Hillsborough, Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole County.

According to detectives, members of the ring would take the merchandise through the self-checkout lane and walk out of the store while one suspect distracted the clerk. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store in exchange for gift cards. The group’s ringleader, Vera-Caballo allegedly sold $220,000 worth of gift cards to a jewelry store in Altamonte Springs for $149,000.

Vera-Caballo, Diaz-Martinez, Febels-Mirelis and Sanchez Juala are facing several charges including organized scheme to defraud, conspiracy to commit fraud over $50,000, grand theft over $100,000, and dealing in stolen property. Detectives are still searching for Febels-Mirelis and Sanchez Juala they believe fled to Miami. Detectives said Palerm-Martinez died in November.