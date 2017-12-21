Mom thinks son is reason teachers drink, gives wine bottle as present

Published:
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Finding the perfect gift can be stressful, and the list of recipients seems to grow every year.

Many people include their children’s teachers on the gift list and one Ohio family decided the usual gift ideas would not suffice.

DJ Sommers posted about the gift idea for his brother Jake’s teachers on his Twitter feed:

According to the post, DJ’s parents bought bottles of wine and replaced the label with a photo of Jake and the inscription, “Our child might be the reason you drink so enjoy this bottle on us!”

According to BuzzFeed News, Jake’s mom said, “He knows he’s that kid.” Jake said he thought the gift was hilarious. The techers all has a good laugh as well.

