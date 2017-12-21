Infant daughter of murdered Texas woman found unharmed, woman arrested

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a woman who recently suffered a miscarriage fatally stabbed a woman at a Houston apartment and abducted her newborn daughter.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a news conference Thursday that 28-year-old Erika Miranda-Alvarez is charged with capital murder in the death of 33-year-old Carolina Flores.

Acevedo says Miranda-Alvarez knew Flores, who was killed Tuesday.

He says Miranda-Alvarez hid her miscarriage from family members and was claiming that she had just returned this week from the hospital after giving birth.

He says investigators were at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Thursday when they happened to spot a couple holding a baby.

They questioned the couple and determined that Miranda-Alvarez was holding 6-week-old Shamali Flores, who was unharmed.

The suspect’s boyfriend has not been charged and Acevedo says it appears he wasn’t aware of the miscarriage.

The body of Carolina Flores was discovered in her north Houston apartment Tuesday and her infant daughter could not be found.

MORE TOP STORIES: