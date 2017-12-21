Living tree celebrates Christmas with family for 34 years

(WFLA) — Some Christmas trees barely make it through the month to the big day. But one tree in California has made it to Christmas for decades.

In 1983, the family decided to buy a living potted scotch pine. The baby tree was barely able to handle one string of lights 34 years ago.

But with some TLC, the tiny tree grew and grew.

Now it can handle 8 strings of lights and a whole lot of ornaments.

It’s a 34-year-old tree that’s older than the kids and will probably outlive its owners. Scotch pines usually live at least 150-years.

So there’s a good chance the tree will be passed down to the next generation as a Christmas tradition.

