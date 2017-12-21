It’s a girl! Lowry Park Zoo reveals the gender of baby pygmy hippo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a girl!

Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo revealed the sex of their new baby hippo at a holiday-themed gender reveal party Thursday night.

After anxiously awaiting throughout the month of December, guests learned the zoo was welcoming a girl.

The gender mystery was solved after zookeepers spent enough time monitoring the hippo and determined it was female.

The endangered pygmy hippopotamus, who has not been named, was born at the Zoo in the early morning on Dec. 1, weighing just nine pounds.  She currently weighs 25 pounds as she continues to nurse.

The zoo says the hippo and her mother Zsa Zsa are doing well.

This is the fourth offspring for Zsa Zsa, and the fourth birth of this species in the Zoo’s history.

 

 

 

 

 

 

