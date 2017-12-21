TPD investigates possible connection to deadly shooting of man on Suncoast Parkway

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police Department officers stopped a biker in downtown Tampa early Friday morning, after a documented gang member was killed in a shooting on the Suncoast Parkway Thursday afternoon. Deputies believe the victim may have been targeted.

The shooting happened in the area of Suncoast Parkway and State Road 54.

According to Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, someone called 911 after they heard gunshots ring out. The caller said they saw a truck stopped on the northbound lanes of the parkway, and two people on two separate motorcycles had gotten off their bikes.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the driver of the truck deceased. He had stopped his pickup truck at a light near the exit ramp. His name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance images of two men on motorcycles. There are “cracker bolts” on their bikes, a symbol that’s typically associated with Nazi gangs.

Then around 1:30 on Friday morning, Tampa police pulled over a biker at Brorein and Ashley Drive. There was a heavy police presence at the scene with at least 12 TPD vehicles responding. The man was taken to TPD headquarters for questioning.

Officers have referred News Channel 8 to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, saying they’re the lead agency.

A forensics van arrived at the scene and technicians processed the bike.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s deadly shooting is asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s crime tip line at 1-800-706-2488.

