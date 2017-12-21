Hillsborough Co. charter teacher accused of molesting his 14-year-old student

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County charter school teacher was arrested this week, accused of meeting a 14-year-old student in May and touching her buttocks.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that George Washington Foreman Jr., 28, was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.

Foreman went to the victim’s apartment complex on May 6 at 1 a.m. after they had exchanged emails. The pair hugged and kissed each other, investigators said. They continued four times and each time Foreman slid his hands onto her buttocks, they said.

The teen identified Foreman. He was her teacher at Woodmont Charter School on 56th Street in Temple Terrace.

Detectives turned the investigation over to the State Attorney’s Office, who subsequently issued an arrest warrant.

Foreman was arrested at his home on Tuesday without incident and was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

