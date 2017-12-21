Hillsborough Co. charter teacher accused of molesting his 14-year-old student

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Hillsborough County charter school teacher was arrested this week, accused of meeting a 14-year-old student in May and touching her buttocks.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that George Washington Foreman Jr., 28, was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation.

Foreman went to the victim’s apartment complex on May 6 at 1 a.m. after they had exchanged emails. The pair hugged and kissed each other, investigators said. They continued four times and each time Foreman slid his hands onto her buttocks, they said.

The teen identified Foreman. He was her teacher at Woodmont Charter School on 56th Street in Temple Terrace.

Detectives turned the investigation over to the State Attorney’s Office, who subsequently issued an arrest warrant.

Foreman was arrested at his home on Tuesday without incident and was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.  He was booked into the Orient Road Jail.

MORE TOP STORIES: 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s