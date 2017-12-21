Florida lawmakers to consider raising tobacco-buying age to 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Next year, Florida lawmakers will consider a bill that would raise the age limit to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 years.

Republican Senator David Simmons, who represents Volusia and Seminole Counties, submitted SB 1288 which is also called the “Tobacco 21 Act.”

The bill prevents the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products and electronic vaping devices and products to anyone under the age of 21.

Anyone who sells or gives tobacco products to a person under the age of 21 could pay a fine up to $500. If it happens again within one year of the first violation, the fine increases to a maximum of $1,000.

Anyone who is under the age of 21 and misrepresents his/her age to obtain cigarettes must serve at least 20 hours of community service. If they commit a violation within one year of the first violation, the penalty is at least 40 hours of community service.

Any business that sells tobacco products would be required to post a sign with the following language:

If you were not born before this date

(insert date and applicable year)

You can not be sold tobacco products

The bill also defines electronic smoking devices as the following:

“…. a device that can be used to deliver aerosolized or vaporized nicotine to the person inhaling from the device, including, but not limited to, an e-cigarette, e-cigar, e-pipe, vape pen, or e-hookah.

The term includes any component, part, or accessory of such a device, sold separately or with the device, and includes any substance intended to be aerosolized or vaporized during the use of the device.

The term does not include drugs, devices, or combination products authorized for sale by the United States Food and Drug Administration, as those terms are defined in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.”

If lawmakers approve the bill and the governor signs it, the new law would go into effect on Oct. 1, 2018.

MORE TOP STORIES: