FHP: Mother of missing Sarasota teen Jabez Spann hits, kills pedestrian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The mother of a missing Sarasota teenager was involved in a deadly accident in Manatee County early Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred on US 301 near 15th Street East around 1:25 a.m.

According to a report, 30-year-old pedestrian Jessica Clark of Bradenton was fatally struck when she walked in front of a vehicle driven by 37-year-old Tawanna Spann of Tampa.  Spann is the mother of 14-year-old Jabez Spann who has been missing since September.

Troopers said Clark was in the middle of the intersection when she was crossing the roadway. It’s unclear if she was using a crosswalk.

Tawanna’s son Jabez has been missing since September 4. Detectives say he may have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs a week before he vanished.The Sarasota Police Department, FBI Tampa Division and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are now offering a $50,000 reward for information about his disappearance.

