Dog gone wild: Pasco pup bites FedEx deliveryman, Pasco deputy

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco Deputy Robert Lewis is extremely lucky.

In an exclusive interview with News Channel 8, he chuckles as he shares his story of what some might call “Dogs Gone Wild: The Dade City edition.”

But if you ask Lewis how he feels about suffering a swift and sudden dog bite over the weekend, he has a very specific reaction: “Embarrassing. Getting bit after somebody had been bit.”

Lewis suffered a dog bite while responding to a dog bite, and the incident was all caught on body cam.

The deputy and his partner were called to the 15900 block of 14th Street after a FedEx driver had encountered a pack of dogs during a holiday delivery. One dog, in particular, seemed very dangerous and aggressive, and had attacked the FedEx driver as he was delivering a package.

Fortunately, the deliveryman only suffered minor wounds. He called 911, and Deputy Lewis and his partner showed up. As it turns out, the deputy is a dog lover who encounters pups all over Pasco County.

The two deputies began their investigation by questioning the dog’s owner. While they were taking notes, several friendly pups surrounded them, eager for attention.

The deputies shared treats with the playful, frisky pups. It seemed innocent enough, Lewis said, but the playfulness didn’t last, and things went horribly wrong.

One dog, who appeared to take a particular interest in Deputy Lewis, broke away from the pack. This was the same dog who bit the FedEx driver.

“I called to him to make sure he was fine,” said Deputy Lewis. “That’s when he stopped and began to growl at me. At that point, I knew something’s changed.”

Suddenly, there was a flash of teeth digging deep into his flesh. The bite left the deputy baffled. Why did man’s best friend turn into foe so fast?

With the owner nearby, the dogs were playful and relaxed. Then, when the man wandered off in the yard, the fury unleashed. The dog’s teeth latched onto the Deputy Lewis’ knee, leaving behind twelve small puncture wounds. The deputy acted fast, grabbing his pepper spray. One shot was all it took to get the dog off of him.

The dog ran back to the front porch, and the deputy made his way to a Dade City emergency room where he was treated and back on the beat by the end of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the dogs are under quarantine. They were captured by Pasco County Animal Control and surrendered by the owner. They are currently being tested for rabies.

As for Deputy Lewis, life is good. After each shift, he looks forward to getting home to his wife and his own canine companion, Oliver.