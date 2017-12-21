Name: Delightful Sides

Active Time – varies, Total Time – varies (Makes 8 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with a baked ham or rib roast, mini croissants, and apple pie for dessert.

These sides are the perfect complement to a roasted turkey, ham, pork crown roast, or beef roast.

Recipe: Maple-Bacon Wrapped Carrots

Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

2 lb fresh carrots, peeled

1 lb bacon

Nonstick aluminum foil

Cooking spray

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Peel carrots, then wrap 1 slice of bacon tightly around each. Place on foil-lined baking sheet (wash hands); coat with spray.

2. Bake 20 minutes; brush with syrup. Bake 8–10 more minutes or until bacon is crispy and carrots are tender. Place on serving platter and sprinkle with salt; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 160kcal; FAT 9g; SAT FAT 2.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 450mg; CARB 14g; FIBER 3g;

SUGARS 8g; PROTEIN 8g; VIT A 360%; VIT C 6%; CALC 4%; IRON 4%

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Stacks

Total Time – 45 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

6 Yukon gold potatoes (about 2 lb)

Cooking spray

4 oz Deli white cheddar cheese (1 1/2 cups), shredded

4 tablespoons garlic/herb butter

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Nonstick aluminum foil

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut potatoes into 1/4-inch rounds. Coat 12-cup muffin pan with spray. Shred cheddar cheese.

2. Melt butter in large bowl. Pour in oil, cheddar cheese, and salt. Toss potatoes in mixture until coated. Divide potato mixture between muffin pan cups, stacking slices; cover with foil and bake 20 minutes. (Note: Potato slices will shrink during baking. It’s okay if slices don’t fit inside cups while stacking.)

3. Uncover and sprinkle Parmesan over cups. Bake 8–10 more minutes or until potatoes are tender and top is golden. Let stand 5 minutes to cool before removing from muffin pan; serve.

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 140kcal; FAT 9g; SAT FAT 4.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 210mg; CARB 9g; FIBER 2g;

SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 15%; CALC 15%; IRON 4%

Recipe: Asparagus with Tomato Aioli

Total Time – 10 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1/2 cup quartered artichoke hearts, drained and finely chopped

2 lb asparagus spears

Plastic wrap

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

2 teaspoons sun-dried tomato spread

1 cup french fried onions

Steps:

1. Drain artichokes and chop. Cut tough root end from asparagus, then place in microwave-safe dish; cover with plastic wrap and microwave on HIGH for 3–4 minutes or until tender.

2. Combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon water, and tomato spread; whisk until blended. Arrange asparagus on platter; drizzle with tomato aioli, then top with artichokes and onions. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/8 recipe) 120kcal; FAT 10g; SAT FAT 2g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 5mg; SODIUM 135mg; CARB 6g; FIBER 1g;

SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 2g; VIT A 10%; VIT C 8%; CALC 2%; IRON 6%