Burglar busted after DNA from cigar left behind at crime scene

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – DNA left behind in a home burglary helped police catch the criminal.

Back in September, Marquell Watson burglarized a home in the 6200 block of 21st Way South in St. Pete.

Tylia Battle said she and her roommates were forced to evacuate the home during Hurricane Irma. They had just moved into the house a week before the storm hit.

“We were more worried about tree branches falling and stuff like that and home damage cause were renters,” Battle added.

Battle returned four days later to find the place had been ransacked.

“Our door was slid open and I was scared of it being squatters just because this house was empty for a really long time. And then there was a TV in the area, there shouldn’t have been a TV,” she said.

They found overturned boxes, a smashed Go Pro camera and two missing TVs.

Battle went through the home with a flashlight and came across a cigar.

“I was just shining the flashlight around everywhere. I guess the lack of light really helped and then I saw something and I was like, well none of us smoke cigars and we definitely wouldn’t smoke inside the house,” said Battle.

The cigar was turned over to detectives and sent to a lab.

Months later, the saliva from the cigar came back as a positive match to Watson.

“He left behind a used cigar which you know there’s going to be DNA on that cigar and we were able to make a match,” said Yolanda Fernandez, with St. Petersburg Police Department.

Battle said she’s glad Watson was caught.

“They dusted for fingerprints but couldn’t get anything solid. We’re sure he probably used gloves, but you can’t fake saliva,” she said.

