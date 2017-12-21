Amtrak train back on track after crash in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people were injured after an Amtrak train collided with a flatbed-trailer in unincorporated Polk County Thursday afternoon. After an eight hour delay, the train is back on track and headed to its destination.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, the train was traveling east, which was carrying nearly 200 passengers, struck the trailer portion of a semi that had just crossed over the tracks that cross Recker Highway near Derby Avenue. The train dragged the trailer a short distance before coming to a complete stop, investigators said.

Crews spent several hours working to detach the trailer from the semi, to pull the trailer out of the way, to open up the tracks again for travel. As of 10:30 p.m., the train was back on track and on the move.

