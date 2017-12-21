8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Dec. 22-24

1. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (Friday)

Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and of course, Rudolph, as they come to life. Get the details

2. Holiday Light Displays (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Check out all of the must-see Christmas light decorations at holiday houses all around the Tampa Bay area. Get the details

3. Wine Festival (Saturday)

Florida Estates Winery wants you to sample their forbidden fruit and learn from local winemakers for an educational Tasting. Get the details

4. Lighted Boat Parade (Saturday)

Enjoy a family evening on Tampa’s Downtown Riverwalk at this annual event where boats from all around the Tampa Bay area join in a parade of lights. Get the details

5. Joy of Giving (Saturday)

Those who are struggling financially this holiday season are invited to the free event at Raymond James Stadium from 10am- 4pm to receive Christmas toys while enjoying food, games, entertainment and more. Get the details

6. Festivus for the rest of us (Saturday)

This Festivus party will be complete with folks dress-up as their favorite Seinfeld characters, with a raffle to win prizes from the fan favorite 90s sitcom. Get the details

7. Christmas Eve Candlelight (Sunday)

The family celebration will feature caroling, with special music by the children’s choir. All children will receive a gift at the candlelight service. Get the details

8. Vodka Latke (Sunday)

This iconic holiday party at Franklin Manor is the place to be for Jewish friends in the Tampa Bay area. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY