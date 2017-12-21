$5,000 reward offered for information on Bradenton man found dead in the woods

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Gold Star Club is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the person or persons involved in the death of 42-year-old Bradenton man.

On Nov. 20, the body of Jose Barajas-Santibanez was found at a farm on Verna Bethany road. Detectives say Barajas-Santibanez sustained trauma to the upper body. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Barajas-Santibanez was last seen alive in Nov. 13 in the 1600 block of 23rd St. E. in Bradenton. His vehicle was found abandoned in Palmetto the following day.

CrimeStoppers is offering an additional $3,000 reward for information on this case.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Moss at 941-747-3011 ext. 2162 or anonymously through the Crime Stoppers Tip Line 866-643-8477.