CAUGHT: 2 teens charged in golf cart porch pirate thefts in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies charged two teenage girls with petit theft after being caught on video using a golf cart to steal holiday packages.

The girls were captured on home surveillance video in the The Estuary subdivision of Riverview Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.

Deputies said people spotted them on social media and reported it to authorities.

Deputies said the two stole at least three packages; an Apple TV streaming router (value of $140) a T-shirt (value of $9.88) and hand balm (value of $12.77).

The victim tells News Channel 8 that deputies found all of his items still intact but he’s still pressing charges.

He said the neighborhood wants to let others know that they can’t come into their community and get away with committing crimes.

Investigators said the girls were entered into the Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program based on no prior criminal history.

Deputies say they won’t have a criminal record if they complete the program, which includes community service.

Investigators said at that time, the two were circling the 11600 block of Palmetto Pine Street when the passenger got out and ran to someone’s front porch, stole the items, and placed them in the back of the golf cart.

