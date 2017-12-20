You can recycle your Christmas tree in Pasco Co.

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for a way to safely say goodbye to your big Christmas tree after the holiday season, Pasco County Recycling can help you out.

Residents in the area can drop off a tree for recycling or pick one up for repurposing.

Recycled trees can be chipped into mulch, chopped into firewood or relocated as wildlife habitats – just remember to remove all decorations, tinsel and metal hooks.

Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 26, 2017 and Jan. 7, 2018 during normal business hours.

Here are the locations:

  • John S. Burks Memorial Park: 13220 Gene Nelson Boulevard in Dade City – E. Pasco
  • Sam W. Pasco Recreational Complex: 39835 Chancey Road in Zephyrhills – E. Pasco
  • Veterans Memorial Park: 14333 Hicks Road in Hudson – N.W. Pasco
  • Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park: 10500 Wilderness Park Road in New Port Richey – W. Pasco
  • Anclote Gulf Park: 2305 Baillie’s Bluff Road in Holiday – S.W. Pasco
  • West Pasco Class III site: 14606 Hays Road in Springhill – N Central Pasco
  • Land O’ Lakes Recreation Complex: 3032 Collier Parkway in Land O’Lakes – Central Pasco
  • Wesley Chapel District Park (North end at Overpass road): 7727 Boyette Rd in Wesley Chapel – Central Pasco

Pasco County residents recycled 1,205 Christmas trees last year, which is up from 1,142 in 2015.

