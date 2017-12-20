WATCH: Theft suspects seen on surveillance video rummaging through vehicles in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a number of suspects stole lawn equipment in North Port earlier this month.

Video released by the North Port Police Department shows at least three hooded men rummaging through vehicles at an undisclosed location.

At the beginning of the video, three men get out of a white truck. One hangs back while two others walk onto the property toward a dark-colored vehicle.

One suspect tries to enter the driver’s side of the vehicle but is unsuccessful. He appears to make eye contact with the security camera while he moves out of the shot, then goes around to the other side of the car.

Another suspect appears to wave at the camera as he walks toward the vehicle. He also tries to enter the driver’s side, but is also unsuccessful and goes to the other side of the vehicle where he is joined by a third suspect.

“Notice their awkward strides,” police said.

No further details regarding the incident have been released at this time.

If you recognize the men in the video, call Detective Jason Brownie at 941-429-7398 or jbrownie@northportpd.com.

