WATCH: Officer rescues dog trapped in icy pond

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WFLA/NBC) – A dog in New Jersey is happy to be safe and back with his family after police rescued the pooch from an icy pond.
Hopewell Township police recorded video of the rescue.
The dog was terrified and struggling after falling into the pond.
The dog was not able to get out of the pond on its own, so an officer tied a rope around his waist and crawled over the ice to rescue the grateful pup from the freezing water.
The officer’s partner held onto the end of the rope to keep him from falling into the pond.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman, 26, gives birth to baby who spent 24 years as frozen embryo
- Toys for Tots website confuses some Pinellas parents, puts toy delivery at risk
- Report finds Senator Latvala likely touched woman inappropriately
- Teen in car when pregnant sister was shot and killed in Clearwater begging for answers
- Worker fired for racy joke written inside pizza box
- Father vanishes after dropping off lunch at daughter’s school in Hillsborough