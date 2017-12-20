WATCH: Officer rescues dog trapped in icy pond

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WFLA/NBC) – A dog in New Jersey is happy to be safe and back with his family after police rescued the pooch from an icy pond.

Hopewell Township police recorded video of the rescue.

The dog was terrified and struggling after falling into the pond.

The dog was not able to get out of the pond on its own, so an officer tied a rope around his waist and crawled over the ice to rescue the grateful pup from the freezing water.

The officer’s partner held onto the end of the rope to keep him from falling into the pond.

